Report: Panthers expected to hire external candidate for G.M. job

Getty Images

The Panthers soon will have a new General Manager, and Jason La Canfora reports that an outside candidate is expected to get the job.

The NFL office is “watching the situation closely,” according to La Canfora.

Carolina has interviewed 49ers personnel executive Martin Mayhew, Texans assistant General Manager Jimmy Raye III and Bills assistant college scouting director Lake Dawson. All three satisfy the Rooney Rule.

Panthers interim G.M. Marty Hurney also interviewed for the full-time job, but the team placed him on paid leave after his ex-wife accused him of harassment. Jeanne Hurney, Hurney’s ex-wife, has dropped her complaint.