Report: Patriots ironing out deal to keep special teams coach Joe Judge

Getty Images

When he still theoretically held a desire to coach the Colts, Josh McDaniels was attempting to bring New England Patriots special teams coach Joe Judge with him to Indianapolis.

After McDaniels’ about-face to return to New England earlier this week, the likelihood of Judge departing decreased significantly as well. According to Mike Reiss of ESPN.com, the Patriots are ironing out the final details on a deal that will keep Judge with the Patriots next season.

If McDaniels had officially taken the Colts’ job, the Patriots could have lost their top three assistant coaches this offseason with defensive coordinator Matt Patricia leaving to take the head coaching job with the Detroit Lions. Instead, the Patriots appear set to retain their offensive coordinator and special teams coach.

Judge has been on New England’s staff since 2012 after serving three seasons on Nick Saban’s staff at Alabama. He took over as special teams coach in 2015.