Report: Steelers hiring Tom Bradley as secondary coach

Posted by Charean Williams on February 8, 2018, 4:28 PM EST
Getty Images

After almost 40 years in the college ranks, Tom Bradley is making his way to the NFL. The former Penn State and UCLA defensive coordinator is joining the Steelers as their secondary coach, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

Carnell Lake announced Wednesday he would not return to the Steelers after seven seasons as the team’s defensive backs coach.

Bradley took a low-level coaching position on Penn State’s staff in 1979 after finishing a four-year playing career the previous season. He coached at his alma mater until 2011, including the last 12 as defensive coordinator.

He also served as interim head coach in 2011 when the school fired Joe Paterno.

After resigning from Penn State, Bradley spent two years working at CBS as a football analyst before West Virginia hired him to coach the defensive line in 2014. Bradley was UCLA’s defensive coordinator the past three seasons.

4 responses to “Report: Steelers hiring Tom Bradley as secondary coach

  3. jggallow01 says:
    February 8, 2018 at 4:39 pm
    LOL – What I love about this story is Bradley’s picture. It features him in a Penn State hat, which is ironic, as Bradley worked at UCLA under Jim Mora for the last three seasons. And when I say worked, I mean did nothing but destroy any semblance of defensive effort from the Bruins. Look it up: UCLA had the absolute worst defense against the rush in the FBS last year.

    https://www.ncaa.com/stats/football/fbs/current/team/24/p3

    So, perhaps there is no picture of Bradley wearing UCLA gear, as any contribution he made in Westwood was nearly inperceivable.

    ************************************************************************************

    Kind of hard to make out his time in UCLA. His tenure at Penn State was much, much longer, and they’ve had some great defensive units over the years (he won DC of the year in ’05). Obviously it doesn’t erase his time at UCLA, but I don’t know how much of that was Bradley vs. recruiting, personnel, or Mora (who, BTW, was a previous DB coach and DC at the NFL level himself). Bradley’s also a Western PA guy, so the hire makes sense from a fit perspective. I don’t think it’s a bad hire.

