Report: Steelers hiring Tom Bradley as secondary coach

After almost 40 years in the college ranks, Tom Bradley is making his way to the NFL. The former Penn State and UCLA defensive coordinator is joining the Steelers as their secondary coach, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

Carnell Lake announced Wednesday he would not return to the Steelers after seven seasons as the team’s defensive backs coach.

Bradley took a low-level coaching position on Penn State’s staff in 1979 after finishing a four-year playing career the previous season. He coached at his alma mater until 2011, including the last 12 as defensive coordinator.

He also served as interim head coach in 2011 when the school fired Joe Paterno.

After resigning from Penn State, Bradley spent two years working at CBS as a football analyst before West Virginia hired him to coach the defensive line in 2014. Bradley was UCLA’s defensive coordinator the past three seasons.