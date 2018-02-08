Report: Vikings to hire John DeFilippo as offensive coordinator

Getty Images

The Vikings waited until after the Super Bowl to hire a new offensive coordinator for a reason. They ended up hiring someone who was working during the Super Bowl.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Vikings will hire Eagles quarterbacks coach John DeFilippo as the replacement for Pat Shurmur, who became the Giants head coach two weeks ago. The Vikings interviewed DeFilippo for the job on Thursday.

DeFilippo’s contract has expired, allowing him to take an assistant-coaching position with another team. He had interviewed for the head-coaching job in Arizona last month, and he had been linked to other vacancies.

The Eagles may end up losing both DeFilippo and offensive coordinator Frank Reich, who is a candidate to become the next coach of the Colts. Some believed that the Eagles hoped to keep DeFilippo as the offensive coordinator, if Reich were to leave.

In Minnesota, DeFilippo most likely will have the keys to the offense. In Philadelphia, DeFilippo would have been second fiddle on offense behind head coach and play caller Doug Pederson.