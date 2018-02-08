Ricky Manning Jr. is eighth coach to leave Seahawks this offseason

Getty Images

The exodus of assistant coaches in Seattle this offseason will continue.

Curtis Crabtree of PFT and KJR Radio in Seattle reports that assistant defensive backs coach Ricky Manning Jr. will not be returning to the team. That makes eight 2017 assistants to leave Pete Carroll’s staff since the end of the season.

Manning coached in college for three years before landing the job with the Seahawks in 2016.

Manning played six seasons in the NFL as a cornerback and earned a permanent place in Panthers lore during his rookie season. He had an interception late in the fourth quarter of their divisional round win over the Rams and then three more interceptions in the NFC Championship Game to help the team to the Super Bowl.

Manning joins offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell, defensive coordinator Kris Richard, offensive line coach Tom Cable, linebackers coach Michael Barrow, senior defensive assistant Travis Jones, assistant defensive line coach Dwaine Board and assistant special teams coach Heath Farwell as deletions from the coaching staff.