Steelers talking to Karl Dunbar about line coach job

Getty Images

The Steelers apparently aren’t finished tweaking their coaching staff.

According to Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News, former Jets assistant Karl Dunbar is “in discussions with the Steelers” to be their defensive line coach.

The Steelers have a defensive line coach at the moment, John Mitchell, who also carries the assistant head coach tag. So he’s either about to be doing something else, or they’re going to re-assign him if the report is true.

Dunbar, 50, played three years in the NFL with the Saints and Cardinals. He has coached for the Bears, Vikings, Jets, and Bills.