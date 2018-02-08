Stephen Jones: We expect to compete for Super Bowl title

Posted by Charean Williams on February 8, 2018, 2:56 PM EST
Jerry Jones was screaming in his pillow about the Eagles making it to the Super Bowl and winning the Super Bowl. Although the Cowboys haven’t won the Super Bowl — or even reached it — since the 1995 season, they were an NFC-best 13-3 in 2016 before going 9-7 and missing the playoffs in 2017.

The Cowboys insist they are not far from being where the Eagles are.

“We’ve got to continue to improve,” Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said, via Saad Yousuf of the Dallas Morning News. “We’ve got a big couple of months coming up, the next three months, between unrestricted free agency and the draft. Will McClay and the coaching staff and Jerry and I really got to roll up our sleeves and improve our football team. If we do that, we think we’ve got a great opportunity to compete for a Super Bowl championship.”

The Cowboys turned over their staff in the offseason, keeping only a handful of assistant coaches, including both coordinators. Jerry Jones has said the new blood and new ideas will prove beneficial to the team.

“Jason [Garrett] made some pretty serious changes with his staff to make us better,” Stephen Jones said. “We fully expect to be competing not only to win the [NFC] East, but to win a world championship.”

The Eagles now have what the Cowboys desperately want. After Dallas’ 6-0 victory in the regular-season finale, the Cowboys likely never saw Philadelphia doing what it did in the postseason.

That explains their screams into their pillows at night.

“We feel like we’re very competitive with them and know we have to get better if we want to walk in their shoes,” Jones said. “I respect them and give them all the credit for putting together a great football team that won the Super Bowl.

“I’m certainly pleased with our football team. We were able now to really get in there and grind our personnel and really look at what we have as a team and where we are and at the same time, know that we have to be better if we are going to compete with a team like the Eagles. We certainly feel like we can.”

18 responses to “Stephen Jones: We expect to compete for Super Bowl title

  5. flipola says:
    Well yeah, 31 other teams feel the same. After the lowly Eagles’ victory, this screams insecurity

    Lowly Eagles victory…did you watch any football last season?

  7. Jones’ and rest of the Cowboys org just needs to shut up on this subject and get to work. I’ve been waiting for another championship since 96, so I don’t want to hear it anymore, just show me and the rest of the fans that have been loyal.

  8. Jealousy and bitterness on their behalf just cause they’re getting shoved on their face the Eagles first championship parade.

  10. Wow. If they are using that 6-0 meaningless win as a measuring stick then they are seriously deluding themselves. The Eagles rested everyone and the Cowboys played their offensive starters the whole game…..and scored 6.

    I think the world would love to know what kind of pictures Garrett has of Jerrah. Why else would they keep going with this bland and middling head coach?

  11. Longest pregnancy on record! Dallas has been “expecting” for two decades and counting! Quit talking about it and do something … where is Jimmy Johnson when we need him???

  12. As a Cowboys fan, all I can say is “lol”.

    Before any talk of a Super Bowl run, major changes would need to happen, and last I checked:

    1) Jerruh is still running (and ruining) everything…
    2) Red Puppet is still the “coach”…
    3) Dakota is still the QB…
    4) Dez “Diva” Bryant and Zeke “off the field issues” Elliott are still on the team..
    5) We don’t have a championship caliber defense, not even close…

    So no, Steve… stop trying to convince gullible, naive fans that next year we are going to the Super Bowl.

    I know many Cowboy fans have gotten used to being Offseason Super Bowl Champions, but that’s as close as we’ll get until you guys get your act together and real fans demand accountability and a stop to the continued mediocrity we’ve seen for the past 22 years.

  13. Fish gotta swim, birds gotta fly, and the Cowboys gotta pretend they can win a championship with Jerry Jones playing captain.

  14. “Jerry Jones was screaming in his pillow about the Eagles making it to the Super Bowl and winning the Super Bowl. ”

    Nothing like giving your bitter rivals things to laugh at you about. If he was smart he would have simply congratulated them on a great year and left it at that with no “pillow talk” mentioned.

  16. flipola says:
    February 8, 2018 at 3:04 pm

    Well yeah, 31 other teams feel the same. After the lowly Eagles’ victory, this screams insecurity
    ————

    I promise the Browns do not feel the same.

  17. You expected to to do it last year. Dak Prescott, instead of being Dak 2.0 became Dak 0.5, and don’t tell me that was all about Zeke. The Cowboys have a LONG way to go before they are competing.

    And the Eagles aren’t “lowly”. Probably the best team in the NFL before Wentz went down. Definitely the best team in the NFL after Sunday. That’s hardly lowly. They’ve been largely dominating all year.

