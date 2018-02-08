Stephen Jones: We expect to compete for Super Bowl title

Getty Images

Jerry Jones was screaming in his pillow about the Eagles making it to the Super Bowl and winning the Super Bowl. Although the Cowboys haven’t won the Super Bowl — or even reached it — since the 1995 season, they were an NFC-best 13-3 in 2016 before going 9-7 and missing the playoffs in 2017.

The Cowboys insist they are not far from being where the Eagles are.

“We’ve got to continue to improve,” Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said, via Saad Yousuf of the Dallas Morning News. “We’ve got a big couple of months coming up, the next three months, between unrestricted free agency and the draft. Will McClay and the coaching staff and Jerry and I really got to roll up our sleeves and improve our football team. If we do that, we think we’ve got a great opportunity to compete for a Super Bowl championship.”

The Cowboys turned over their staff in the offseason, keeping only a handful of assistant coaches, including both coordinators. Jerry Jones has said the new blood and new ideas will prove beneficial to the team.

“Jason [Garrett] made some pretty serious changes with his staff to make us better,” Stephen Jones said. “We fully expect to be competing not only to win the [NFC] East, but to win a world championship.”

The Eagles now have what the Cowboys desperately want. After Dallas’ 6-0 victory in the regular-season finale, the Cowboys likely never saw Philadelphia doing what it did in the postseason.

That explains their screams into their pillows at night.

“We feel like we’re very competitive with them and know we have to get better if we want to walk in their shoes,” Jones said. “I respect them and give them all the credit for putting together a great football team that won the Super Bowl.

“I’m certainly pleased with our football team. We were able now to really get in there and grind our personnel and really look at what we have as a team and where we are and at the same time, know that we have to be better if we are going to compete with a team like the Eagles. We certainly feel like we can.”