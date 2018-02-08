Steve Bisciotti “a little shocked” by Dean Pees coming out of retirement for Titans job

Getty Images

Dean Pees announced his retirement from coaching early in January after eight seasons with the Baltimore Ravens and 39 years coaching overall.

So, yes, it came as a surprise to Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti when Pees elected to take a job as defensive coordinator of the Tennessee Titans less than a month later.

“I’m a little shocked,” Bisciotti said, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com. “He’s 68 years old. It’s hard to give it up, I guess.”

Pees had spent the last six years as Baltimore’s defensive coordinator and the previous two years as the team’s linebackers coach. He had served in both roles over six years with the New England Patriots as well under Bill Belichick.

Bisciotti said that the Ravens have a nepotism rule that likely would have made it impossible for Pees to work with his son, Matt. However, Matt is now a quality control coach on Pees’ staff in Tennessee, which could have played a big part in his decision to take the job.

“I’m happy for him,” Bisciotti said. “He’s obviously well-respected in the league. I’ll root for them when they’re not playing us.”