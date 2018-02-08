Thursday morning one-liners

Getty Images

Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll may have dodged a bullet in Indianapolis.

Looking at the Dolphins top positional needs.

The Patriots’ lack of defensive depth became obvious late in the season.

Jets fans have to be enjoying the current mess in New England (such that messes with five rings are relative).

Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti knows they’re going to have to diversify their offense.

Will the Bengals invest another high pick in an OT?

Daydreaming about the Browns and QB Nick Foles.

The Steelers are going to keep Ryan Shazier around next year, in some capacity.

The Texans have added another assistant to staff.

Colts fans should probably worry more about the health of QB Andrew Luck than the coaching search.

Taking a look at the Jaguars offseason needs.

The Titans new coordinators are fired up to be in Nashville.

Pretty much everyone expects the Broncos to draft a QB first.

The journey from Chiefs camp to the Super Bowl had ups and downs for CB De’Vante Bausby.

Wondering who the Chargers’ fastest player is is the kind of thing you do in February.

A look at players who should stay with the Raiders forever.

The Cowboys may try to make QB Cooper Rush their backup instead of signing a veteran.

The Giants are breathing a sigh of relief they avoided the Josh McDaniels disaster.

A look at what goes into planning an Eagles victory parade.

Washington QB-for-now Kirk Cousins is putting T-shirts on sale on his website.

Bears legend Brian Urlacher is pondering his Hall of Fame presenter options.

With new coaches in place, the Lions must fix their run game.

The Packers need to get more production from their WRs next year.

Today’s an important day in the search for a new Vikings offensive coordinator.

The Falcons need a new RBs coach.

A court hearing involving Panthers interim G.M. Marty Hurney has been cancelled since the complaint was dropped.

The Saints could still add to a strengthening young secondary.

The Buccaneers signed CFL LB Jeff Knox.

Cardinals S Antoine Bethea picked up a prestigious honor.

Looking at the ways Rams G.M. Les Snead saved his job.

A discussion of how 49ers WR Terrell Owens broke through to the Hall of Fame.

Is Seahawks QB Russell Wilson sending a message with his latest baseball foray?