Will DeFillippo push Vikings to make a play for Nick Foles?

Getty Images

Two years ago, the Vikings acquired Sam Bradford in a trade with the Eagles. Soon, the Vikings could be considering whether to trade for the quarterback who was once traded for Bradford.

Nick Foles, the man who carved up the Vikings two weeks before becoming the Super Bowl MVP, thrived in Philly under the tutelage, in part, of new Vikings offensive coordinator John DeFilippo. So will DeFilippo nudge the Vikings to try to make a deal for Foles?

During an appearance last week on PFT Live, Vikings G.M. Rick Spielman acknowledged that the team’s next offensive coordinator would have input regarding the team’s next quarterback. And DeFilippo may be prepared to make a pitch for Nick.

It won’t be easy; unless the Eagles decide to reward Foles by sending him to a team where he’ll start, they’ll likely wait for an offer they can’t refuse. Which means that the Vikings may not be willing to send even more draft-pick capital to the Eagles less than two years after giving up a first-round pick and a fourth-round pick for Bradford.