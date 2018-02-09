49ers have “big piece” in place in their quest to follow Eagles

Posted by Charean Williams on February 9, 2018, 7:03 PM EST
The 49ers took a lot from the Eagles’ victory over the Patriots in Super Bowl LII. Philadelphia finished 7-9 in 2016 before going 13-3 in 2017 and winning the franchise’s first Super Bowl title.

The 49ers went 6-10 in 2017, winning their final five games with Jimmy Garoppolo at quarterback.

“I think the system is set up for parity, and so it’s a fine line between being 13-3 and being 6-10,” 49ers General Manager John Lynch said Friday. “It’s a real fine line. That’s one of the things that made this attractive to Kyle [Shanahan in joining the 49ers a year ago], and then Kyle got me on board. We kind of had a clean slate, and there was a lot of money at our disposal. Was it daunting at times? We felt like we had a long way to go, sure, but we also felt like we had an opportunity to shape it the way we wanted to. You know, seeing that fall into place has been fun. I also know that each and every year is a new year in this league, and the teams that understand that, they do better. Winning a bunch of games at the end of the year, is that a good thing? Absolutely. But does that guarantee us anything? No. The work we do this offseason, that will guarantee us what our prospects are and what our success is going to be.”

The 49ers have not made the postseason since 2013, going 21-43 the past four seasons with four different head coaches. But after signing Lynch, Shananhan and Garoppolo to long-term contracts, the 49ers look like a team on the rise.

“We have one goal in mind, and that’s to get to a Super Bowl and win it,” Garoppolo said. “We want a parade just like Philly had one, and that’s our goal here.”

Lynch and Shanahan called getting Garoppolo locked up for five years “a big piece” in the 49ers’ quest for their first Lombardi Trophy since the 1994 season.

“There was a parade in Philly yesterday, and that’s where we want to be,” Lynch said. “. . . I think when you watch those things, that’s where we want to go. And we have a lot of work to get there, but we feel like this is a big piece. From day one, when Kyle and I started having conversations, we all know it, this position is key. If you don’t have one, you’re looking for one. We feel like we’ve got our guy now, and we’re thrilled about that.”

7 responses to “49ers have “big piece” in place in their quest to follow Eagles

  1. For the first time since the last year of Harb’s, I feel like the TEAM is getting right… I no longer feel that York was throwing darts at a cork board with every possible coach on it, blind folded… I was sceptical of lynch, I will not lie, but he has shown great promise. I was about to trade in my Faithful card because i felt like the higher ups dis not care, but Shani, and Lynch have renewed me and my faith….#faithful

  3. WOW ANOTHER ARTICLE ABOUT JESUS GAROPPOLO, THAT MAKES ABOUT 25 IN TOTAL SINCE HE SIGNED THAT BRUTAL CONTRACT. ALL THIS HYPE FOR A GUY WHO HAS WON 7 GAMES?

    WHAT THE HECK IS AARON ROGERS GOING TO ASK FOR IF JIMMY JESUS GOT ALL THIS CASH FOR WINNING 7 CAREER GAMES?

  4. Just wait til Clara spends some of their 5 billion in cap space on free agents and then has a perfect draft of future all pros, by August they will be 3/1 favorites to win Super Bowl.

  5. I like Jimmy g. But we’ll see what happens when D coordinators have some film to study. Krapernick and RGIII were awesome their first year.

  8. The only thing I want more than jimmy g to do well and take down the patriots in SB 53 is my birds bringing home another Lombardi. Good luck niners, hope to see you in the playoffs in 2018-19

