Boston Herald suspends Ron Borges’ column, apologizes for “erroneous report”

The Boston Herald has now acknowledged that its lead sports story today, a column by Ron Borges saying Tom Brady was ready to hold out for more money, was based on a hoax.

Borges reported that unnamed sources had told him that Brady was planning to hold out if he didn’t get a contract like the one the 49ers gave Brady’s former backup, Jimmy Garoppolo. But this morning, a caller on sports radio station WEEI revealed that he had pranked Borges by texting him claiming to be Don Yee, the agent for both Brady and Garoppolo.

Now the Herald has acknowledged that Borges got catfished.

“A column by Ron Borges in today’s Herald regarding Patriot Tom Brady’s salary discussions was based on information which proved to be false,” the paper said in a statement. “The Herald apologizes to Brady, his agent Don Yee and the Patriots, and to our readers for this erroneous report. Borges’ column has been suspended pending further review.”

Borges was previously suspended by his prior employer, the Boston Globe, for plagiarism. It won’t be surprising if today’s suspension is the end of Borges’ newspaper career.