Dolphins hire Renaldo Hill as assistant DBs coach

Getty Images

The Dolphins have hired Renaldo Hill as assistant defensive backs coach, the team announced Friday.

Hill played the safety position for 10 years in the NFL, including three seasons (2006-08) for the Dolphins. He played in all 16 games with 15 starts and three interceptions during Miami’s 2008 AFC East division-winning season.

He becomes only the 10th former Dolphins player to also coach for the team.

Hill spent the past three seasons (2015-17) as the secondary coach at the University of Pittsburgh, where he helped develop two All-ACC honorees – cornerback Avonte Maddox and safety Jordan Whitehead. In 2015, Hill helped Whitehead become the first defensive player to win the ACC’s Rookie of the Year award since 1996.