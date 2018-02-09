Eagles expected to fill DeFilippo vacancy internally

Getty Images

The Eagles are finding out the cost of success, losing quarterbacks coach John DeFelippo to the Vikings for their offensive coordinator job.

But it appears they’re keeping this one in house.

Via Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer, the Eagles are expected to move receivers coach Mike Groh to quarterbacks coach and assistant quarterbacks coach Press Taylor to work with the receivers.

Groh, the son of longtime coach Al Groh, was a college quarterback at Virginia. All his NFL coaching experience is with receivers, with the Rams and Bears prior to joining the Eagles last year.

Taylor, 30, began with the Eagles as a quality control coach under Chip Kelly in 2013. He has been given credit for coming up with the “Philly Special” throwback to Nick Foles in the Super Bowl, and that one seemed to work out OK.