Eagles PR chief leaving her post

At least one member of the Eagles front office is going out on top, which could mean that reporters are once again safe to do their jobs in the press box.

According to Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer, senior vice president of marketing, media and communications Anne Gordon is leaving the team.

“I have had an incredible five and half seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles,” Gordon said. “Ending with the Super Bowl championship made my time here all that much more amazing.”

Gordon was a former editor at the Inquirer, which made her first high-profile foray into Eagles news interesting.

In the 2016 regular season finale, she had McLane ejected from the press box, after an argument with a member of the team’s media relations staff. What began as reporters debating a official ruling quickly escalated, and Gordon told reporters there she’d throw them out too if they didn’t like it.