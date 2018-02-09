Former Cowboys scout Jim Garrett, father of Jason, passes away

Getty Images

Long-time NFL scout Jim Garrett, the father of Cowboys coach Jason Garrett, died Friday night. He was 87.

Garrett’s wife, Jane, and all eight of their children were by Jim Garrett’s side when he passed away, according to a release from the Cowboys.

Jim Garrett originally joined the Cowboys in 1968 as a scout and spent 36 of the next 38 years coaching or scouting in the NFL, including the last 17 as the Cowboys’ northeast area scout.

Garrett was an assistant coach with the Giants (1969-1973), Saints (1976-77) and Browns (1978-84).

Garrett was part of four of the Cowboys’ Super Bowl teams, including three that won championships. He wrote the original scouting report on Troy Aikman.

He is survived by his wife, Jane, his eight children — Jim, Jane, Jennifer, Janine, Jill, John, Jason and Judd — 28 grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Judd is the director of pro scouting for the Cowboys, and John formerly served as an assistant coach for the Cowboys under Jason.