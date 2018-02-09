Former Patriots receiver arrested after incident with wife

Former Patriots draft pick P.K. Sam was arrested in Ohio this week, and charged with misdemeanor charges of domestic violence and assault after allegedly breaking into his own house.

Via Richard Wilson of the Dayton Daily News, court records detailed the night of his arrest after a night out in a Dayton nightclub.

Police responded to a burglary call at his home, when a woman identified as his wife reported someone trying to break into her house and car. When police arrived, they found the glass in the front door and a car window broken.

Sam told police the couple was going through a divorce, and the incident began when his wife pushed a woman he was talking to at a bar. She was then kicked out of the bar.

Police reported Sam’s wife had scratch marks on her neck and arm, and there was blood on her ear. She also told police he was “a great father but a bad husband.” Sam denied there was a physical altercation, and that her injuries came from her fight at the bar.

The wide receiver from Florida State was a fifth-round pick of the Patriots in 2004, but was suspended by the team for undisclosed reasons. He returned the following year, spending it on the practice squad. He also spent time with the Bengals, Dolphins, Raiders, and Bills, before a stint in the CFL.

9 responses to “Former Patriots receiver arrested after incident with wife

  3. footballboozer says:
    February 9, 2018 at 12:31 pm
    Oh ya, I love how he was a “patriot” but spent the least amount of time there.
    Ron Borges will not be happy with this!
    Love it when patriot fans spit out “facts”. He spent more of his career with the Patriots than any other team.

  5. P.K. Sam

    -Drafted by the Patriots in 2004 in the fifth round.
    -Was on the Patriots roster from 2004-2005.
    -Was on the practice squad for the Bengals, Dolphins and Raiders.
    -Spent another year with the Dolphins on a futures contract and played in NFL Europa

    I couldn’t wait for all the sensitive Patriots fans to deny he was ever on the Patriots. Given his career, why shouldn’t he be associated with them? He was drafted by them and spent his only time on an active NFL roster while with the Patriots. Get over it.

  7. I couldn’t wait for all the sensitive Patriots fans to deny he was ever on the Patriots. Given his career, why shouldn’t he be associated with them? He was drafted by them and spent his only time on an active NFL roster while with the Patriots. Get over it.
    Seems like you put in a lot of work for nothing. There are 5 posts on this article. No one denied he was a Patriot. He was also a member of multiple other teams. What exactly is there to get over?

  8. Thank god we finally got some Patriots dirt that is real today. The way everything else kept turning out to be pure fiction was harsh the way it would get hopes up then get yanked out from under. And then the way Brady had to go and say something nice and decent was just maddening. So this is like a breath if fresh air.

