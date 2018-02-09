Former Patriots receiver arrested after incident with wife

Getty Images

Former Patriots draft pick P.K. Sam was arrested in Ohio this week, and charged with misdemeanor charges of domestic violence and assault after allegedly breaking into his own house.

Via Richard Wilson of the Dayton Daily News, court records detailed the night of his arrest after a night out in a Dayton nightclub.

Police responded to a burglary call at his home, when a woman identified as his wife reported someone trying to break into her house and car. When police arrived, they found the glass in the front door and a car window broken.

Sam told police the couple was going through a divorce, and the incident began when his wife pushed a woman he was talking to at a bar. She was then kicked out of the bar.

Police reported Sam’s wife had scratch marks on her neck and arm, and there was blood on her ear. She also told police he was “a great father but a bad husband.” Sam denied there was a physical altercation, and that her injuries came from her fight at the bar.

The wide receiver from Florida State was a fifth-round pick of the Patriots in 2004, but was suspended by the team for undisclosed reasons. He returned the following year, spending it on the practice squad. He also spent time with the Bengals, Dolphins, Raiders, and Bills, before a stint in the CFL.