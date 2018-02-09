Friday morning one-liners

Getty Images

Is QB Baker Mayfield a possibility for the Bills?

The Dolphins have some work left on their coaching staff.

Previewing possible changes to the Patriots roster.

Will Jimmy Garoppolo‘s contract affect the Jets’ pursuit of Kirk Cousins?

The Ravens are five years removed from their last Super Bowl title.

Will RB Joe Mixon lead the way on offense for the Bengals?

Is this the offseason that the Browns find their quarterback?

The Steelers are looking for improved red zone efficiency.

Texans DL D.J. Reader is working to keep kids active.

Is Frank Reich the No. 1 candidate for the Colts head coaching job?

Jaguars CB Jalen Ramsey has basketball skills, but he won’t be traded to the Cavaliers.

Titans secondary coach Kerry Coombs is excited about the year ahead.

The Broncos may be impacted by Jimmy Garoppolo’s contract with the 49ers.

CB Darrelle Revis is done in Kansas City.

An optimistic look at the Chargers’ hopes for 2018.

Raiders QB Derek Carr hopes to see LeBron James on the Lakers.

Former Cowboys Everson Walls and Hollywood Henderson were elected to the Black College Hall of Fame.

The Giants officially added one of head coach Pat Shurmur’s players from Minnesota to their roster.

Eagles TE Trey Burton‘s profile was raised by “Philly Special.”

Two free agent running backs who could be Redskins targets.

What pass rushers will be on the Bears’ radar?

Lions QB Matthew Stafford isn’t the league’s highest-paid player any longer.

A look at the future of the Packers run game.

Is a Vikings return for QB Case Keenum less likely?

Where are the biggest areas of need for the Falcons?

How long will the Panthers pause their General Manager search?

The Saints have found reliability in the kicking game.

The Buccaneers will likely be picking up QB Jameis Winston‘s fifth-year option soon.

Cardinals T D.J. Humphries has been able to remain upbeat.

Rams WR Robert Woods was effective on third downs.

49ers past and present are happy QB Jimmy Garoppolo is under contract.

K Blair Walsh wasn’t the only weak spot of the Seahawks special teams.