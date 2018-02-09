Giants waive Bobby Hart from injured reserve

Getty Images

The Giants have waived offensive tackle Bobby Hart from injured reserve, Field Yates of ESPN reports. The team had placed Hart on injured reserve earlier this week after he cleared waivers.

Hart, 23, appeared in 10 games with the Giants last season.

The Giants waived him with an injury designation in December.

New York made him a seventh-round pick in 2015. He played in nine games as a rookie and 14 in 2016. In his career, Hart has played in 33 games with 21 starts, but he will move on from the Giants.