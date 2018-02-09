Jets sign son of defensive coordinator Kacy Rodgers

Getty Images

Teams are always looking for players who have football in their DNA and the Jets found one who actually has their defensive coordinator in his DNA.

Agent David Canter announced on Thursday that the Jets have signed his client Kacy Rodgers II to their 90-man roster. If that name’s familiar, it is because he is the namesake and son of Jets defensive coordinator Kacy Rodgers.

The younger Rodgers spent the last two years as a defensive back with Saskatchewan of the Canadian Football League. He had 74 tackles, a sack, an interception, a touchdown and two forced fumbles in 25 games for the Roughriders. He had a tryout at rookie minicamp with the Chiefs after wrapping up his time at the University of Miami.

With a 90-man roster, the Jets have space to cycle through a variety of players off the street in hopes of finding a few who can help them come the fall. If Rodgers isn’t one of those players, it could make for a rough dinner or two around the family table.