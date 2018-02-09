Jimmy Garoppolo didn’t want to apply maximum leverage

February 9, 2018
49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo could have applied more pressure and leverage to the team, getting an even better deal than the one he got. So why didn’t he?

“Because this is where I want to be, honestly,” Garoppolo told reporters on Friday. “I wanted to get this deal done as fast as possible, and it’s only going to help our team going forward, going into free agency, and it’s 75 degrees out here. It’s not a snowstorm like Chicago. We just came from that, so I can speak on that. It’s a lot better here. You know, I don’t know. There’s other factors that go into it, too. That’s a big part. And so it’s just, I don’t know, I wanted to be here I was excited to be here, and I’m happy we got it done as fast as we did.”

It’s hard to imagine a guy with seven career starts getting more than the most that any player in NFL history ever has gotten, but that’s what his circumstances dictated. And it could have been more costly for the team, if Garoppolo had been determined to get every possible dollar.

Indeed, if he’d declined to do a long-term deal and play on a year-to-year basis, he could have made $90 million (if subject to the non-exclusive tag) or $97 million (if given the exclusive tag) before hitting the open market in 2021 — and beating whatever the top of the market will be at that point.

Instead, he’ll likely be underpaid in 2021 at $24.1 million, the same way that Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson currently are at $22 million and $21.9 million, respectively. But Garoppolo will have made about $86 million by then. For a guy who played college football at Eastern Illinois, who arrived in the NFL via round two, and who has spent most of his career sitting on the bench, that’s a damn good outcome.

16 responses to "Jimmy Garoppolo didn't want to apply maximum leverage"

  
    

  3. He got the highest contract per yearly average ever?!?! It’s not like he took 17 mil a year. Cmon now let’s not call his deal him being generous and a team player by any means lol. Not holding is against him he got the money while the getting was good but him paining this as a hometown deal is ridiculous.

  4. Michael E says:
    February 9, 2018 at 6:39 pm
    
    

    You must not get out much because they have those “interesting parades” in every major city nowadays. California is an amazing state with natural beauty unlike any other in the union. If politics dictate everything you do that’s sad.

  6. Tony Romo is envious. He’s from the same college. Good on Garappolo giving SF a home town discount. Now, build a team around him.

  7. I mean, 37.5 million per year is mind boggling. 1% of that is $375,000 per year. For most of us, that would make us rich. 1% of his salary. Wow. And there are many who make $37,500 per year and get by, or in other words, 1/10th of 1% of Jimmy G’s annual salary. There is such a disparity between athlete salaries and the real world.

  8. How can you say he will be underpaid in 2021. I love the niners commitment and his talent, but you can’t possibly think it is a guarantee that he will be the best quarterback in the league in 3 years. You can’t also bet on him getting the franchise tag three years in a row.

    The waiver wire is littered with QBs that were the next (fill in the blank). I’m totally rooting for the guy, but the pft crystal ball is working overtime here.

  9. “underpaid in 2021 at $24.1 million”
    With his experience, I don’t think I could write that with a straight face.

  12. datageek94 says:
    February 9, 2018 at 7:15 pm
    
    

    The mere fact that Jimmy went 5-0 with a team that was 1-10 before he joined leads more credence to PFT’s point than yours. And I watched the 49ers last year. Jimmy G’s play was the single most important factor in preventing the team from being the Browns of the west.

  13. liljpeezy says:
    February 9, 2018 at 7:01 pm

    I mean, 37.5 million per year is mind boggling. 1% of that is $375,000 per year. For most of us, that would make us rich. 1% of his salary. Wow. And there are many who make $37,500 per year and get by, or in other words, 1/10th of 1% of Jimmy G’s annual salary. There is such a disparity between athlete salaries and the real world.

    What’s mind boggling is how people still complain how athletes are “overpaid”. But these people don’t realize athletes are paid based on their contribution/importance to the company just like you and I.

    I guess it’s unfortunate you’re not a franchise QB in the NFL because you’d probably take a salary of $40k and leave more for the billionaire owners.

  14. Amazingly, his upfront guaranteed money is still less than what Sam Bradford got before ever taking a snap in an NFL game.

  15. Lol wow this is just like when carr signed his big contract with the raiders and he was patting himself on the back because he “could have gotten more money” but acted like he was on a “team friendly deal” that made him one of the richest qb’s in nfl history.

  16. He’s set for life and the cap hits aren’t bad so the team can put good talent around him. He learned from Brady and Belichick and wants to win, not solely get paid.

    It means he understands that once you have enough money, a little more isn’t going to give you any further satisfaction in life but being successful with your craft will.

