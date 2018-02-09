John DeFilippo will have “as much say as Vikings want” on QB

AP

The Vikings made Thursday a memorable day for John DeFilippo as he went from being in a Super Bowl victory parade in Philadelphia to a new job as offensive coordinator in Minnesota.

One of the key pieces DeFilippo will have to work with is unknown at this point. Case Keenum and Sam Bradford are definitely headed for free agency while Teddy Bridgewater will be if his contract for 2017 does not toll, leaving the Vikings without a starter at quarterback. The team has plenty of options about how to address that.

They could re-sign one or more of them, make a play for Kirk Cousins, try to trade for Nick Foles and/or look at options early in the draft. On Friday, DeFilippo, who was Foles’ quarterbacks coach with the Eagles, said he’ll be as involved as possible with the planning on that front.

“I’m going to have some say and I’m going to have as much say as they want me to … I’m going to leave no stone unturned,” DeFilippo said, via Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press.

DeFilippo wasn’t sharing which names he thought make sense for the Vikings, but did say he thinks athleticism is important for a quarterback to succeed in today’s NFL.