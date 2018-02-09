Kam Chancellor’s $6.8 million salary for 2018 now guaranteed

Getty Images

Kam Chancellor‘s future remains unclear, but he remains on the Seahawks’ roster. That means his $6.8 million salary for 2018 now is guaranteed, according to Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times.

The Seahawks faced a Friday deadline to release the safety to prevent the guarantee, per Condotta. But injured players cannot be cut without a settlement, making it difficult for the team to move on without him. The $19.5 million cap hit the Seahawks would have taken with his release also made releasing him problematic.

So, now the only way Chancellor won’t get his money for this season is if he retires, and retiring seems out of the question considering he also has $5.2 million guaranteed due to injury in 2019, according to Condotta.

Chancellor injured his neck in a November 9 game against Arizona. He will continue to undergo tests the next few months to determine his future.

Several other players had parts of their base salaries guaranteed for 2018, according to Condotta, with Russell Wilson guaranteed $4.9 million of his $15.5 million salary; Bobby Wagner guaranteed $2 million of his $10 million salary; and Doug Baldwin guaranteed $4.5 million of his $8.25 million salary.