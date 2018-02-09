Larry Fitzgerald’s $11 million salary guaranteed as of Friday

Getty Images

Larry Fitzgerald hasn’t said whether he’s going to play in 2018 or not, but he’ll be pocketing $11 million if he does decide to play another year for the Cardinals.

Kent Somers of the Arizona Republic points out that Fitzgerald’s salary became guaranteed on Friday. As Somers also points out, it won’t have any impact on his decision to keep playing as he simply won’t get paid in the event he decides to call it a career.

Fitzgerald said in Minnesota last week that he would make a call on playing in the next week or two. Fitzgerald didn’t give any big hints about what he was thinking, but did say he’s “excited about what the future holds” during an interview that also touched on the team’s need for a quarterback.

Fitzgerald may not be spending much time thinking about football this weekend. He’s playing in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and was in first place after the first day of action with his partner Kevin Streelman.