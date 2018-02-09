Lions extend G.M. Bob Quinn’s contract

Getty Images

The Lions hired a new coach this week and Matt Patricia described himself as “tied at the hip” to General Manager Bob Quinn in his introductory press conference.

That was a figurative statement, but the Lions have moved to make it a literal one as well. The team announced a contract extension with Quinn on Friday that matches the length of the contract they gave to Patricia. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that both men now have five-year deals in Detroit.

“Thank you to Mrs. Ford, her family, and [Lions president] Rod Wood for their continued support and belief in my ability to lead this football team,” Quinn said in a statement. “My goals and vision remain unchanged and I will continue to work diligently at improving this team and every facet of the football operation. Coach Patricia and I will always work in close concert on any and all football-related matters. That process is underway as our coaching and player personnel staffs are collectively preparing for the roster building phase of the off-season.”

Quinn is entering his third year with the Lions. Patricia was his first head-coaching hire after Jim Caldwell held the job for Quinn’s first two years in Detroit.