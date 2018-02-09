Lions extend G.M. Bob Quinn’s contract

Posted by Josh Alper on February 9, 2018, 12:58 PM EST
The Lions hired a new coach this week and Matt Patricia described himself as “tied at the hip” to General Manager Bob Quinn in his introductory press conference.

That was a figurative statement, but the Lions have moved to make it a literal one as well. The team announced a contract extension with Quinn on Friday that matches the length of the contract they gave to Patricia. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that both men now have five-year deals in Detroit.

“Thank you to Mrs. Ford, her family, and [Lions president] Rod Wood for their continued support and belief in my ability to lead this football team,” Quinn said in a statement. “My goals and vision remain unchanged and I will continue to work diligently at improving this team and every facet of the football operation. Coach Patricia and I will always work in close concert on any and all football-related matters. That process is underway as our coaching and player personnel staffs are collectively preparing for the roster building phase of the off-season.”

Quinn is entering his third year with the Lions. Patricia was his first head-coaching hire after Jim Caldwell held the job for Quinn’s first two years in Detroit.

  1. The depth is already better, but he didn’t have as good of an offseason in year 2 like he did year 1. We’ll see how he does in his third run at it. This is a defining season. New coach, a team with his finger prints on it now… seems odd they would extend him before this year.

  2. So Crates says:
    February 9, 2018 at 1:06 pm
    patience is key..detroit is doing this the right way

    patience is key..detroit is doing this the right way

  3. “seems odd they would extend him before this year”

    Waitaminute. This is the same organization that gave an extension to the worst GM in history and THIS is odd? It’ll be odd if they win a playoff game.

