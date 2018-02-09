Lions hanging onto special teams staff

Getty Images

Lions coach Matt Patricia has penciled in a few more holdovers for his first staff.

According to Alex Marvez of the Sporting News, Detroit will retain special teams coach Joe Marciano and assistant special teams coach Devin Fitzimmons.

Marciano has been with the Lions since 2015, but has worked in the NFL since 1986. Fitzsimmons has been with the Lions the last four years.

Patricia has put together a staff with a mix of Jim Caldwell leftovers and guys he had connections with, as you’d expect when a team is unable to formalize a deal with a head coach until after the Super Bowl.