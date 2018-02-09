Lions hire Bo Davis as defensive line coach

Getty Images

Lions head coach Matt Patricia has added a defensive line coach to his staff.

The Lions announced Friday that they have hired Bo Davis to fill that position. The team previously announced that Paul Pasqualoni will be the defensive coordinator with linebackers coach Al Golden and defensive backs coach Brian Stewart also in place.

Davis worked for the University of Texas at San Antonio last season and was at Alabama from 2014-15, but left the school abruptly in 2016 amid allegations of recruiting violations. Davis has also worked for the University of Texas, the Jaguars and the Dolphins.

With Davis on board, the Lions have filled most of the key positions on Patricia’s staff after officially hiring him as their head coach in the wake of New England’s loss to the Eagles in the Super Bowl.