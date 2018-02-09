Mark Herzlich hopes to return to Giants

Getty Images

Giants linebacker Mark Herzlich has met with General Manager Dave Gettleman and head coach Pat Shurmur, with hopes of returning to the team after the overhaul. Herzlich, who signed a veteran minimum contract last offseason, is scheduled to become a free agent in March.

“I’m in no hurry to be going anywhere,” Herzlich said, via Dave Duggan of NJ Advance Media. “So we’ll see how the next couple of months progress. If the Giants stay my home, which would be fantastic, then I feel like I’m in great hands. I’ve got great coaches and a great general manager and then obviously the Tisches and the Maras, whether I’m playing for the Giants or not, they’re always family. It’s a great place to be.”

Herzlich has spent seven seasons with the Giants, mostly as a core special teams player. He missed last season after being diagnosed with a stinger in the second week of training camp.

“It was very difficult, but I decided that, for me, the Giants are more than just a job,” Herzlich said. “So far in my life they’ve been my team. So I’d come in and help coach the linebackers and give my input and do game film cut-ups. I was trying to just do what I could because I couldn’t help out on the field. I stayed around and stayed active mentally, but it was very difficult.”