Marty Hurney to meet with NFL investigator Friday over alleged harassment claims

Getty Images

Carolina Panthers interim general manager Marty Hurney is scheduled to meet with NFL investigator Lisa Friel on Friday over harassment allegations against his ex-wife, according to David Newton of ESPN.com.

Hurney has been a candidate to assume the job full-time in Carolina. However, the Panthers placed him on paid leave while the league investigates the allegations.

The claims were withdrawn by Hurney’s ex-wife, Jeanne, and a judge in the case said evidence does not show Hurney committed acts of violence against her.

Nevertheless, the NFL is looking int the matter to determine the extent of the claims.

The timing of the matter is not particularly advantageous for Hurney in his candidacy for the G.M job. A report Thursday already indicated the Panthers are expected to hire an external candidate for the job. San Francisco 49ers personnel executive Martin Mayhew, Houston Texans assistant General Manager Jimmy Raye III and Buffalo Bills assistant college scouting director Lake Dawson have all interviewed for the job.