Philly parade attendance estimated at 700,000

AP

More than nine months after 70,000 fans showed up for the draft, 10 times that amount turned up to celebrate the Eagles’ first Super Bowl win.

Via Tom Avril of Philly.com, experts estimated that roughly 700,000 attended Thursday’s parade in Philadelphia.

That’s well short of some of the estimates that had been projected, with anywhere from two million to three million being predicted. It’s still a very impressive showing, without question.

And as to those guesses of two million or more fans, one expert said that there simply wasn’t enough space for that many people. Indeed, at some point the crowd is so far away from the action that there’s simply no point in even being there.