Report: Lake Dawson had second Panthers G.M. interview

The Panthers interviewed three outside candidates for their General Manager job in recent weeks and one of them has reportedly spoken to the team twice.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Bills assistant college scouting director Lake Dawson has interviewed twice for the job. Pelissero adds that the team is not considered to be close to making a hire, but that Dawson is a strong candidate for the job.

Complicating matters in Carolina is the fact that interim G.M. Marty Hurney, who is also a candidate for the permanent job, was placed on paid leave this week following harassment allegations by his ex-wife. That claim was subsequently withdrawn, but the NFL is looking into it with Hurney set to meet with NFL investigator Lisa Friel on Friday.

A report on Thursday indicated the Panthers will hire an external candidate for the job.

Dawson worked with the Titans and Browns prior to joining former Panthers exec and current Bills General Manager Brandon Beane in Buffalo last year. He’s been a candidate for several General Manager openings over the years and joins 49ers exec Martin Mayhew and Texans assistant G.M. Jimmy Raye III as outside possibilities for the job.