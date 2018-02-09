Report: Marshawn Lynch, Jon Gruden have met “multiple times”

Getty Images

Marshawn Lynch‘s agent felt compelled Thursday to tweet a denial about an unsubstantiated rumor making its way around Twitter. On Friday, a legitimate journalist, Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, quelled it even more.

The Raiders running back has met with Jon Gruden “on multiple occasions” at the team’s headquarters since Gruden’s hiring, Gehlken reports.

Doug Hendrickson, Lynch’s agent, ripped the “couch potato non verified” people who said Lynch had missed a meeting with Gruden.

To all the couch potato non verified media ppl speaking on Marshawn Lynch-get a real job and check sources! #beastmode — Doug Hendrickson (@DHendrickson41) February 8, 2018

Gruden said during his introductory press conference that he was looking forward to meeting Lynch for the first time.