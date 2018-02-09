Richard Sherman expects to play for Seahawks next season coming off Achilles injury

Getty Images

Cornerback Richard Sherman says he expects to be back with the Seahawks in 2018 and believes he’s ahead of schedule in his recovery from a torn Achilles sustained in November.

According to Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times, Sherman said Thursday night that he doesn’t have any doubts about being back with Seattle in the fall.

“Not in my mind,” he said.

Sherman’s status is potentially a question mark for a few reasons. He’s entering the final year of his contract with the Seahawks and his deal carries $11 million in cap savings should he be traded or released, which represents the most of any player on Seattle’s roster. The team was also willing to listen to trade offers for Sherman last offseason after a pair of blow-ups at the coaching staff during games in the 2016 season.

The Seahawks also appear to be looking to change the status quo after missing the playoffs for the first time in six seasons. Seattle has moved on from eight assistant coaches this offseason with their top four assistants all being relieved of their duties. Some sizable changes to the roster are expected as well and Sherman could be a potential candidate to move on.

However, Sherman’s trade value has never been less due to the Achilles injury and his single remaining year on his contract could essentially act as a one-year deal to recoup his value before becoming eligible for free agency in March 2019.

Sherman said he ditched the knee scooter he’d been using in the past few weeks and is ahead of schedule in his recovery. He also said he’s acting as his own agent after formerly being represented by Ben Dogra.