Ron Borges prankster says hoax was easy to pull off

Getty Images

The top sports story in today’s Boston Herald is a Ron Borges column that was based on a lie. The person who told Borges the lie says Borges was easy to fool.

WEEI caller “Nick in Boston” said on the air this morning that he saw Borges’ phone number on Twitter and texted him with a message claiming to be Don Yee, the agent for both Tom Brady and Jimmy Garoppolo. Borges followed that up with a phone call and never doubted that he was talking to Yee rather than a prankster.

“Somebody tweeted Ron Borges’ phone number and I just picked it up and for some reason I just thought, ‘Hey, I’ll text him and say I’m Don Yee.’ And he just went with it for some reason,” Nick in Boston said. “Here’s the funny part. Well, it’s all funny but here’s the funnier part: He tried to call me three times and I just didn’t answer. But then I was just like, whatever, screw it, I’ll just call him and he’s gonna know it’s not Don Yee. But I called him and I was just like, ‘Hey, Ronnie, it’s Don.'”

Nick in Boston indicated that he just wanted to screw around and was surprised at how easy it was to get a hoax story into the newspaper. Nick is probably not as surprised as Borges and his editors are.