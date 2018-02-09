Ron Borges prankster says hoax was easy to pull off

Posted by Michael David Smith on February 9, 2018, 9:45 AM EST
The top sports story in today’s Boston Herald is a Ron Borges column that was based on a lie. The person who told Borges the lie says Borges was easy to fool.

WEEI caller “Nick in Boston” said on the air this morning that he saw Borges’ phone number on Twitter and texted him with a message claiming to be Don Yee, the agent for both Tom Brady and Jimmy Garoppolo. Borges followed that up with a phone call and never doubted that he was talking to Yee rather than a prankster.

“Somebody tweeted Ron Borges’ phone number and I just picked it up and for some reason I just thought, ‘Hey, I’ll text him and say I’m Don Yee.’ And he just went with it for some reason,” Nick in Boston said. “Here’s the funny part. Well, it’s all funny but here’s the funnier part: He tried to call me three times and I just didn’t answer. But then I was just like, whatever, screw it, I’ll just call him and he’s gonna know it’s not Don Yee. But I called him and I was just like, ‘Hey, Ronnie, it’s Don.'”

Nick in Boston indicated that he just wanted to screw around and was surprised at how easy it was to get a hoax story into the newspaper. Nick is probably not as surprised as Borges and his editors are.

24 responses to “Ron Borges prankster says hoax was easy to pull off

  2. The Herald… Same paper that incorrectly reported that the Patriots taped the Rams’ practices at the Super Bowl then had to issue a front-page apology. That fake story has done massive damage to the Patriots reputation, as so many forget that it was 100% false and they continue to quote it as the truth!

    Borges is scum and the Herald is a rag

  7. I am sure Borges didn’t care if the story was true or not. Him and his fellow “reporter” Tomase of the fake Rams walkthrough before the Super Bowl in 08, do not care about accurate reporting. They both hate the Patriots, and both have also been caught plagiarizing. It’s amazing they still have jobs, and it’s not with the 4 letter network. Seems like a match made in heaven.

  9. This is why everyone needs to take media reports, especially from uncollaborated sources, with a huge grain of salt. Just how easy is it to get people’s whims presented as fact?

    Look at the deal with McDaniels’ agent the other day. Florio even points out in his article that the agent was aggressively putting his narrative out to the media and there were people citing those same reports as to why he did no wrong in the comments.

    How many people go on with false “facts” without question, reading retractions, ect? The answer is waaay too many.

    Can’t make it up. I’ll be completely stupefied if Borges is able to maintain employment after this.

  14. The local pro sports coverage of the Boston newspapers has always been a joke. Shaughnessy, Tomase, and Borges are hacks. Would rather write a story with a negative spun just to look objective. And don’t get me started with John Henry using the Globe to turn fan sentiment against players and managers he wants out.

  15. So many have been trying to take down Borges for decades. He plagiarized and was fired from the Boston Globe, but resurfaced at the Herald. It took Nick from Boston to absolutely to kill him off.

  19. As a non-Boston person what blows me away is the lack of regard some of their media have for Brady. The guy has REPEATEDLY taken less than market value and redone his deal to be more team friendly but they’ll believe he’s throwing all that out the window based on a single message? Then again, it also blew me away to see some Pats fans saying they’d fire BB over the Butler benching. Boston seems to be an oddly disloyal place.

  20. Borges is a cretin, there’s no doubt about that. Back in the day he wrote a boxing column in Sunday’s Globe (this was prior to Will McDonough’s passing) and it was clear that the only things he knew about the sport was that Marvin Hagler and Robbie Sims were somehow related and that Ali was a champ at one time. But more blame needs to be attached to the Herald which has a long and storied history of getting stuff wrong. I’d say that the Herald’s sole useful role is to be canary carpeting but I think that even animals with a brain the size of a bb would have standards about where they “go”.

  22. Comparing this to Tomase is off base. Tomase was misled by a source. It’s unfortunate, but that happens sometimes. Borges didn’t even know who he was talking to. That’s way, way worse. For a guy who has already been caught plagiarizing, this may be enough to fire him on.

  24. So why isn’t something like this a minor criminal offense? It causes harm and expense, and is obviously done with intent.

