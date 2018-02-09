Steelers re-sign B.J. Finney

Getty Images

The Steelers will hold onto one of their depth players on the interior of the offensive line.

B.J. Finney was set to become an exclusive rights free agent next month, but the Steelers announced on Friday that they have re-signed Finney to a one-year deal. Finney wouldn’t have been going anywhere as long as the Steelers wanted him back as exclusive rights free agents aren’t truly free unless they aren’t tendered a contract, so this was really about checking a box on the offseason to-do list.

Finney has played 27 games over his first two seasons in Pittsburgh. He’s started in seven of those games, including four times last season.

The Steelers have also re-signed backup tackle Matt Feiler, punter Jordan Berry, cornerback Mike Hilton, tight end Xavier Grimble and long snapper Kameron Canaday since the end of the season.