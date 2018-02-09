Texans hire strength and conditioning coach away from Broncos

Getty Images

The Texans denied the Broncos permission to speak to Wes Welker about becoming their wide receivers coach, but the Broncos were more willing to give the Texans a chance to speak to one of their coaches.

Mike Klis of KUSA reports that the Broncos allowed strength and conditioning coach Luke Richesson to move on to the Texans in the same position. Richesson had one year left on his contract.

Richesson completed his sixth year with the Broncos in 2017. Klis credits him with modernizing “the weight room, training and movement techniques” while working for Broncos coaches John Fox, Gary Kubiak and Vance Joseph. He came to Denver after working with former Broncos defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio in Jacksonville.

The Broncos have three assistant strength and conditioning coaches on their staff, so they could promote from within while Richesson gets to work in Houston.