Tom Brady: No. 1 feeling I have is gratitude

Friday started with a report in the Boston Herald indicating Patriots quarterback Tom Brady would skip offseason work with the team if he doesn’t get a contract extension rivaling the one Jimmy Garoppolo signed with the 49ers on Thursday.

That report has been retracted after radio station WEEI reported someone other than Brady’s agent Don Yee contacted Herald writer Ron Borges claiming to be Yee and Borges went with the story on information provided in their communications.

There’s been no direct response from Brady to any of it. He also hasn’t weighed in directly on Malcolm Butler‘s benching or retirement chatter regarding Rob Gronkowski, but he did make a post to his Instagram account on Friday that focused on gratitude for everything that went on in the 2017 season.

“It has taken me a few days to reflect on our SB loss as well as the great season our team had. There are many emotions when you come up short of your goal. And they are all part of learning and growing in this journey of life. Learning turns everything into a positive. And the number one feeling I have had the past 4 days is gratitude. Gratitude to my teammates for the incredible effort given all season regardless of the challenges we faced.”

Brady went on to express gratitude to his loved ones, the organization, the team’s coaching staff, the Eagles “for bringing out the best in us and being gracious winners” and Patriots fans.