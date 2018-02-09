Tom Brady: No. 1 feeling I have is gratitude

Friday started with a report in the Boston Herald indicating Patriots quarterback Tom Brady would skip offseason work with the team if he doesn’t get a contract extension rivaling the one Jimmy Garoppolo signed with the 49ers on Thursday.

That report has been retracted after radio station WEEI reported someone other than Brady’s agent Don Yee contacted Herald writer Ron Borges claiming to be Yee and Borges went with the story on information provided in their communications.

There’s been no direct response from Brady to any of it. He also hasn’t weighed in directly on Malcolm Butler‘s benching or retirement chatter regarding Rob Gronkowski, but he did make a post to his Instagram account on Friday that focused on gratitude for everything that went on in the 2017 season.

“It has taken me a few days to reflect on our SB loss as well as the great season our team had. There are many emotions when you come up short of your goal. And they are all part of learning and growing in this journey of life. Learning turns everything into a positive. And the number one feeling I have had the past 4 days is gratitude. Gratitude to my teammates for the incredible effort given all season regardless of the challenges we faced.”

Brady went on to express gratitude to his loved ones, the organization, the team’s coaching staff, the Eagles “for bringing out the best in us and being gracious winners” and Patriots fans.

52 responses to “Tom Brady: No. 1 feeling I have is gratitude

  8. Why doesn’t Brady shake hands when he loses a Superbowl? Every time he wins, the other QB congratulates him. But when he loses, why does he get to run off the field without congratulating the other QB?

    I think this is a fair question for Brady

  14. A source with knowledge of the situation says there is a deal in the works for a swap of Brady and Dak between the Patriots and Cowboys. Possible even Belichick and Garrett, too.

  15. Again. This is not a football story. I could care less about how Brady feels (it’s all BS anyway, his true character has shown over and over again), I could care less about his or anyone’s instagram account. I want to hear about football.

  18. 8 super bowls! and brady played great in all 8 of them. just incredible. that’s why there has never been anyone remotely close to the GOAT. we’ll never see it again.

  20. He’s got a bajillion dollars, a supermodel wife and is a lock for HOF. What’s not to be grateful for?

  21. I look forward to tom brady’s retirement.

    The nfl is thin and weak without equality in officiating.

  22. Brady has no ability he is a system qb every pass is to a wide open receiver Brady is a stiff can’t run can’t catch can’t do anything except throw 10 yard passes to wide open receivers

  25. billymutt says:
    February 9, 2018 at 11:37 am
    And despite that, lots of people will continue to hate Tom Brady. A sad reflection on our society today. SMH.
    =====
    Brady is not really hated that much. It’s mostly the arrogance of the pinkhat Pats fanbase that makes the team hated.

  26. People would like the Patriots more if not for the arrogance of the team, their fans and that region of the country in general. If you’re not from New England, you’re looked down upon up there immediately before you even have a chance because they don’t like outsiders. People are also tired of all the controversy that seems to follow the Patriots in their tactics to get an edge too. And before we all get yet another lecture from the New England area about the way that other fans should view the Patriots, they need to remember how they feel about the Yankees. “Do as I say, not as I do” should be the moniker of the Boston sports fan.

  27. A lesson for all the haters and losers in both sports and politics: Winners are grateful for the opportunities that their efforts create, regardless of the result. Losers and haters are bitter at the achievements and success of others.

  28. I put $550 on them in march to win the super bowl.. Pay off would have been $2200. So close!!!

    Next year!

  29. steverolley says:
    February 9, 2018 at 11:39 am
    Why doesn’t Brady shake hands when he loses a Superbowl? Every time he wins, the other QB congratulates him. But when he loses, why does he get to run off the field without congratulating the other QB?

    I think this is a fair question for Brady

    ==============
    I got no problem with this.

    Like Peyton Manning – who did not shake Brees’s hand either when he lost to him- he knows that the Super Bowl losers have to step aside for the winners and let them have the spotlight.

    I don’t want cameras on Brady wandering around the field looking for Foles after the game I want them on the Eagles.

    I am no Pat homer but Brady did the right thing, and he was actually photographed greeting Eagles players on the field as he left it and off camera in the locker room area.

  31. .
    @steverolly

    ” Why doesn’t Brady shake hands when he loses a Superbowl?”

    —–

    Ed Bouchette of the Pittsburgh Post Gazette reported that both Brady and Giselle met with and congratulated many of the Eagles outside their locker room following the game.
    .

  32. “IF” he was as classy like you guys say, he wouldn’t run off the field like a petulant child every time he loses. Guys with class at least shake hands with the victor.

  34. Noting against Tom’s talent which is off the chart and hands down, greatest qb i’ve seen play…but a qb who didn’t congratulate the other teams qb at midfield is classless…and only doing it when you win is just a poor display of sportsmanship IMO

  38. Brady is GOAT. Why the Patriots only pay him back up money is a mystery. I guess that is the Patriots Way. Shameful. Guess here is he has a side deal with Kraft that is deeply hidden from the NFL. Now, that’s the patriot way.

  40. People would like the Patriots more if not for the arrogance of the team, their fans and that region of the country in general.
    =====

    Its just the fans..

  41. For those of you calling TB a “class act,” explain to the rest of us why every other single opposing QB in a Super Bowl congratulated TB immediately following a loss to the patriots but in every single patriots’ loss, TB has immediately left the field without congratulating the opposing QB.

  42. steverolley says:
    February 9, 2018 at 11:39 am
    Why doesn’t Brady shake hands when he loses a Superbowl? Every time he wins, the other QB congratulates him. But when he loses, why does he get to run off the field without congratulating the other QB?

    I think this is a fair question for Brady
    ======================
    How do you know he doesn’t? Every game the Pats lost this year I saw him congratulate the opposing QB\coach after the game.

  44. silvernblacksabbath says:
    February 9, 2018 at 11:53 am
    I put $550 on them in march to win the super bowl.. Pay off would have been $2200. So close!!!
    ——————
    One born every minute.

  45. Nothing but empty words and a charade. Try staying on the field after a Super Bowl and congratulating the other team for once. A prepared, sterilized statement isn’t classy. Sherman was 100% right.

  47. steelcurtainn says:
    February 9, 2018 at 11:47 am
    These are things you usually say after a loss. Can’t win them all. Eagles were just better.
    ===========================
    “Can’t win them all.” It’s almost paraphrasing what Brady said … ?!?!?!?

  48. ajwalkin123 says:
    February 9, 2018 at 11:48 am
    Brady has no ability he is a system qb every pass is to a wide open receiver Brady is a stiff can’t run can’t catch can’t do anything except throw 10 yard passes to wide open receivers
    =================
    Greatest system QB of all time. All the non-system QBs are jealous. Just sayin’

  49. ajwalkin123 says:
    February 9, 2018 at 11:47 am

    Like my comment if you believe doug pederson is by far the greatest coach on the history of professional sports
    ———————

    Time will tell if he is another Belichick, or just another Billick.

  52. jjackwagon says:
    February 9, 2018 at 11:56 am
    “IF” he was as classy like you guys say, he wouldn’t run off the field like a petulant child every time he loses. Guys with class at least shake hands with the victor.
    ======================
    Or he might have actually shook hands.

    How about we ask Zach Ertz or Fletcher Cox if he shook hands or not.

