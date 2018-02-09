Tom vs. Time’s sixth episode on “pause” after Patriots’ Super Bowl loss

Getty Images

It’s not how Tom Brady expected Super Bowl LII to turn out. It’s not how “Tom vs. Time” series director Gotham Chopra saw it going either.

Chopra posted an update on the sixth episode of the Facebook series about the life and times of Brady. Chopra said on social media Friday that the Patriots’ loss to the Eagles changed the episode’s direction, prompting the series to “pause and recalibrate.”

“Everyone keeps asking me about Chapter 6 of ‘Tom vs. Time’ and when it’s going to be ready,” Chopra, the Religion of Sport co-founder, wrote. “The truth is we had a plan, but unconsciously, it was tied to the Pats winning the Super Bowl and, when that didn’t happen (congrats, Eagles!), I felt like we needed to pause and recalibrate. While we have amazing stuff from the playoff run, Tom’s hand injury and the great comeback in the AFC Championship, once the Super Bowl played out, I started to wonder the relevance of all that other stuff and determined that we really needed one final exit interview with our guy before we could figure out what Chapter 6 was truly going to be about. This morning, we did that interview. It ran over an hour and we talked about a lot of things. I’m not gonna give anything away . . . but for curious minds, Tom was both reflective and upbeat, very present and disappointed in last Sunday’s loss, while also gracious toward the Eagles for their impressive victory and already unpacking everything to find a lesson in it. As a fan, I can say I got some great closure and I hope Tom did too in just talking about it. I can tell he’s burning up still on the inside. But I am also reminded why the guy is the GOAT and it’s all gonna be OK. So, Chapter 6 — ‘Coming Soon!'”