Two stabbed at Eagles victory parade

If you believed every urban myth concerning the reputation of Eagles fans, you might be surprised the city is still standing today.

And while things were largely peaceful, there were a few isolated incidents during yesterday’s victory parade.

According to the Associated Press, two people were stabbed, a police officer was assaulted (but no horses) and four police vehicles sustained minor damage.

Considering an estimated 700,000 crowded the streets between the Eagles facility and the art museum steps, that’s probably as well as could be expected (unless you’re the two people who got stabbed, who both survived).

Philadelphia Police Department commissioner Richard Ross on Friday said there were some “small hiccups,” including two arrests for assaults. A large video screen was toppled when fans climbed on it.

But the city isn’t currently on fire, and hasn’t turned into a scene from Mad Max or anything. So that’s two wins for Philadelphia this week.

  1. Classy Eagles fans stabbing each other but complain about the arrogance of Pats fans! Eagles fans can’t handle being SB champs. For the love of everything please stop hurting your fellow people.

  4. Cue the hater comments: “stay classy Philly” and “Philly is trash” and “people from Philly are human garbage.”

    But we all know the truth: these kinds of things happen at every championship parade.

  6. First – There were well more than 700K people there. Triple that, at least.

    Second – Look at any big city in America and there are way more than 2 stabbings per day. Sadly, this is far from newsworthy.

    Third – The “Philly is terrible” rhetoric is sooooooooo incedibly tired. Find a new storyline, there’s nothing going here that doesn’t go on in every major market in the world. Nothing.

  12. In philly this happened after a superbowl victory parade as other teams deal with that after a win or loss during the regular season… hardcore internet trolls always trying to make it seems like it doesnt happen where they live.

    Ah no stabbings at 5 Pats parades.

  14. diarrheahughes827769358 <- Let me guess, Philly resident?!

    Keep defending your city/fan base….

    Being that only 3 things happen out of 700K (or more) people is pretty good. At the same time, most (if not all) should have been there to celebrate the city's first Super Bowl ever! Why in the hell would you want to trash your city, attempt murder on people or assault anyone and call that a celebration?! Let's not forget the looting that was done after the win Sunday night.

    I have been to Philly and it was a good experience. However, I was not wearing any sports attire nor was I attending a game as a visiting fan. I would never do that as those Philly fans go into full psychotic mode. That's a huge embarrassment on the city and the teams that allow this to happen.

    #StayClassy

  18. so its a win to have only two people stabbed? i guess it is philadelphia . . . however, a celebration is supposed to be a time for joy and happiness . . . not violence of any sort . . . that is not a win, sorry to burst your bubble!!

  19. It was a fantastic experience that my daughter and I will remember forever.
    ———————————-

    Um, being stabbed? Way to be positive!

  21. Took my family of 5 there from Baltimore. It was an incredible experience and one I wanted my kids to have for a lifetime. Fellow fans couldn’t have been nicer or friendlier. Multiple people offered drinks and even snacks.

    I’ve been to tons of games and events in Philly and never had an issue and even have left feeling proud.. like I was part of the city.

    Every city and fan base has knuckleheads. I’ve seen them at Ravens games I’ve attended with friends who are Ravens fans. People that have no clue about the city of Philadelphia or had any experience with the fan base shouldn’t comment until they have had an opportunity to go there. However, if those people have had negative experiences, don’t lump every Philly fan in with the small percentage of fanatical idiots are are present in every city.

