Underdogs had a great postseason

This was a good postseason to be an underdog.

That was exemplified by the Eagles, who were underdogs in all three of their postseason games but beat the Falcons in the divisional round, the Vikings in the NFC Championship Game and the Patriots in Super Bowl LII.

But it went beyond the Eagles. Overall, underdogs were 6-5 straight up and 10-1 against the spread in this NFL postseason. If you bet the underdog in every game, you made a lot of money over the final four weekends of NFL action.

The only favored team to cover the point spread was the biggest favorite of this NFL postseason: The Patriots were 13.5-point favorites over the Titans in the divisional round, and New England won 35-14. In every other game, the underdog plus the points was the winning bet.