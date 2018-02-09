Vikings announce John DeFilippo is their new offensive coordinator

Getty Images

After doing a great job as the position coach for Carson Wentz and Nick Foles, John DeFilippo is moving up in the coaching ranks.

The Vikings have announced that DeFilippo is their new offensive coordinator. DeFilippo spent the last two years as the quarterbacks coach in Philadelphia.

“We are very excited to add John to our staff,” Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said in a statement. “We took our time with the search and made sure we left no stone unturned to get the right fit. He has a track record of success and has proven to be a great teacher. We feel John will have good chemistry with our team and we are all eager to get to work.”

The Eagles’ offensive coaches, including head coach Doug Pederson and offensive coordinator Frank Reich, all deserve a lot of credit for their Super Bowl season. But there’s been some talk in football circles that DeFilippo deserves the most credit of them all for the way he took a young quarterback in Wentz and made him an MVP candidate, then took a castoff backup in Foles and made him a Super Bowl MVP.

It’s unclear who the Vikings’ starting quarterback will be in 2018, and it wouldn’t be a shock to see them contact the Eagles about trading for Foles. But whoever it is, he’ll be playing in a quarterback-friendly offense.