Vikings’ job gives John DeFilippo chance to call plays

Getty Images

The Eagles could have given John DeFilippo a promotion to offensive coordinator if Frank Reich gets the Colts’ head coaching job. But DeFilippo would not have taken over the play-calling in Philadelphia as head coach Doug Pederson isn’t giving up those duties.

As offensive coordinator of the Vikings, DeFilippo gets to call the plays.

DeFilippo, whose contract with the Eagles was expiring, made it clear Friday that played a part in his decision.

“I had the opportunity this offseason to go to a bunch of different opportunities,” DeFilippo said, via quotes distributed by the team. “Obviously, I interviewed for two head coaching jobs. I went in another direction. There were a few other opportunities to be an offensive coordinator in the league. I’m not going to name names, but when the Minnesota Vikings want to talk to you, that is a whole different ball game. We just got done playing them three weeks ago in the NFC Championship. As an offensive coach, I’ve never been more on edge planning for a defense than in the last two years. Obviously, we came out on top those two games, but game planning against that defense and that team is not an easy thing to do. It was obviously a special opportunity to work for coach [Mike] Zimmer and learn from him and work for another great head coach in another opportunity for myself to call plays. All of those things that I just said made the job very, very appealing.”

The Jets wanted to interview DeFilippo for their offensive coordinator opening last year, but the Eagles blocked the request. He interviewed for head coaching jobs with the Cardinals and Bears last month.