D’Onta Foreman resolves marijuana and gun charges with a plea deal

Getty Images

Texans running back D'Onta Foreman‘s rookie season included an unexpected entanglement with the criminal justice system. The situation has now been resolved, for the most part.

According to John McClain of the Houston Chronicle, Foreman pleased no contest to a charge of disorderly conduct, in exchange for a dismissal of marijuana possession and weapons charges.

The disorderly conduct charge eventually will be dismissed, if Foreman has no legal issues for 90 days. He will pay a $500 fine and surrender the gun that was found in his car.

It’s unclear whether the NFL will take action against Foreman. Typically, a marijuana incident results in a suspension, and the league may decide not to give credence to whatever deal may have been engineered to help him avoid pleading guilty to or being convicted of a marijuana charge.

Per McLain, Foreman’s lawyer is confident the player won’t be suspended. Which means that Foreman’s lawyer isn’t aware of the league office’s propensity to do whatever it wants in situations like this.