Fans send Marlon Humphrey cell phone chargers

Getty Images

Marlon Humphrey has a sense of humor.

The Ravens cornerback posted on Twitter a phone of cell phone chargers he has received, a reference to Humphrey’s January 25 arrest for third degree robbery after allegedly stealing a cell-phone charger form an Uber driver in Alabama.

“Had some unusual fan mail today,” Humphrey said, via the Baltimore Sun.

The driver accused Humphrey of borrowing the charger and then refusing to return it. Humprhey also allegedly stole several other cables from the driver, and supposedly elbowed the driver out of Humphrey’s way.

A judge has set a preliminary hearing in the case for March 1.