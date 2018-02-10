Jim Kelly has gallbladder removed

Getty Images

Hall of Fame quarterback Jim Kelly, who has battled head and neck cancer in recent years, currently faces another health challenge. Via the Buffalo News, Kelly’s daughter has disclosed that the former Bills quarterback had his gallbladder removed.

Erin Kelly provided no details regarding the reasons for the procedure. Kelly made the rounds last week for radio and TV in Minnesota, as part of his ongoing effort to raise awareness and money for organizations that support cancer patients.

Kelly’s wife also has been hospitalized, fighting pneumonia.

We extend our best wishes to Jim and Jill Kelly for a quick and complete recovery.