Jimmy Garoppolo says he learned how to prepare from Tom Brady

Getty Images

Jimmy Garoppolo spent three and a half years as the Patriots’ backup before becoming the 49ers’ starter, and Garoppolo says he learned a lot from an apprenticeship under Tom Brady.

Garoppolo said he noted Brady’s preparation while they played together, and Garoppolo tries to prepare the same way.

“I think his love for the game, obviously, is a big part of it, and I clearly have that,” Garoppolo said. “So the way he prepares, that was one thing I picked up from him, just being around him for three-and-a-half years. It makes the difference. And week in and week out, to be mentally tough enough to do that and physically tough enough to survive the games, it’s all that coming together, really.”

The 49ers just signed Garoppolo to a five-year, $137.5 million contract because they think he can be a similar quarterback to Brady. In that case, he’d be worth every penny.