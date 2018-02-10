Saturday one-liners

Getty Images

What does the Jimmy Garoppolo contract mean for the Jets? (Not much, actually.)

Bills RB LeSean McCoy is visiting Brazil.

Attendance has been up over the past two years for Dolphins home games.

After years of renting in the Boston area, Patriots OT Marcus Cannon finally has bought a house.

Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey has a March 1 preliminary hearing scheduled on third-degree robbery charges.

Eleven years ago today, the Bengals actually had some postseason success.

What will the Browns do with two of the top four picks in the draft?

Steelers CB William Gay has joined the advisory council of Joe Biden’s foundation.

Texans DE J.J. Watt is giving $11,000 to Knight Middle School in Jefferson County, Kentucky.

It looks like the new Colts coach definitely will be required to keep defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus.

Will the Jaguars explore other quarterback options during the two-day tampering window before Blake Bortles‘ $19 million option becomes fully guaranteed?

Houston WR DeAndre Hopkins has high praise for new Titans coach Mike Vrabel.

The Broncos may have to do some work to manage the salary cap in 2018.

The Chiefs believe in QB Patrick Mahomes, as evidenced by their willingness to trade Alex Smith.

Former Chargers P Paul Maguire has been added to the South Carolina Football Hall of Fame.

Raiders QB Derek Carr is trying to get LeBron James to join the Lakers.

Former Cowboys pass-rusher got “three big calls” about returning to football after retiring, but he decided not to play.

The son of new Giants coach Pat Shurmur explains the lessons learned from two failed seasons in Cleveland.

There’s been an uptick in Jason Kelce tattoos following the Eagles’ victory parade.

Washington needs a running back upgrade, and these two free agents could fit the bill.

The Bears have 25 players who are due to become free agents.

The contracts of Lions G.M. Bob Quinn, coach Matt Patricia, and QB Matthew Stafford each run through 2022.

Here’s a look at the state of the Packers’ offensive line.

New Vikings offensive coordinator values “character, character, character” at the quarterback position.

On Friday night, LeBron James honored former Falcons CB Deion Sanders with an updated version of Deion’s Nike Air Diamond Turf sneaker.

Do the Panthers need to add an edge rusher?

2018 will be the offseason of the quarterback, and Saints QB Drew Brees will be among those who get paid.

The Buccaneers know a thing or two about being jilted once or twice.

Who will the Cardinals target to play quarterback?

Even after signing QB Jimmy Garoppolo to a record deal, the 49ers have plenty of cap space.

Here’s a look at the Rams’ quarterback depth chart.

Charges against Seahawks QB Trevone Boykin arising from a March 2017 arrest have been dropped.