Steelers extend Roosevelt Nix

Getty Images

The Steelers will be holding on to Pro Bowl fullback Roosevelt Nix.

Nix had been slated to become a free agent, but the Steelers announced today that he has now signed a new four-year contract with the franchise through the 2021 season.

The 25-year-old Nix was undrafted out of Kent State, where he played on the defensive line and was the MAC defensive player of the year. He failed to make the Falcons roster in 2014, but he signed with the Steelers in 2015 and has been in Pittsburgh since.

Pittsburgh doesn’t use a fullback in most of its offensive packages, and Nix played just 16 percent of the Steelers’ offensive snaps. But he was a core member of the special teams, playing 69 percent of snaps there, and the Steelers view him as a valuable piece of the puzzle going forward.