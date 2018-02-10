Vikings block Stefanski from leaving for Giants

Getty Images

Vikings quarterbacks coach Kevin Stefanski won’t be an offensive coordinator in 2018, after all.

The Vikings have blocked Stefanski from interviewing with the Giants for the vacant offensive coordinator position on the staff of former Vikings offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

It previously was believed that the Vikings either would make Stefanski Minnesota’s offensive coordinator, or allow him to become Shurmur’s in New York.

Teams have the right to keep a position coach from becoming a coordinator, even though the move constitutes a promotion. The only exception applies when the coach’s contract has expired.

For that reason, some assistant coaches choose to do only one-year contracts. If a coach opts for the security that comes from a multi-year deal, he must be prepared to honor his commitment.