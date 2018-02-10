Vikings block Stefanski from leaving for Giants

Posted by Mike Florio on February 10, 2018, 5:49 PM EST
Getty Images

Vikings quarterbacks coach Kevin Stefanski won’t be an offensive coordinator in 2018, after all.

The Vikings have blocked Stefanski from interviewing with the Giants for the vacant offensive coordinator position on the staff of former Vikings offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

It previously was believed that the Vikings either would make Stefanski Minnesota’s offensive coordinator, or allow him to become Shurmur’s in New York.

Teams have the right to keep a position coach from becoming a coordinator, even though the move constitutes a promotion. The only exception applies when the coach’s contract has expired.

For that reason, some assistant coaches choose to do only one-year contracts. If a coach opts for the security that comes from a multi-year deal, he must be prepared to honor his commitment.

17 responses to “Vikings block Stefanski from leaving for Giants

  1. I guarantee you I know why they did this. At first glance it might look like a dick move, but I bet you they’re only expecting Flip to be with them for one season and then he’ll get a head-coaching job somewhere next year. Then when that happens they’ll promote Stefanski the offensive coordinator after an extra year of grooming and he’ll already be familiar with the whole team and faculty

  3. So the Vikings block a move and everything is cool while McDaniels gets ripped for turning down a job?
    How many players get told “we’ll take care of you when the time is right” and then get released?
    I am with Florio on this as too many times I hear a player is not worth the contract. He’s worth whatever the owners are willing to pay and I don’t see too many owners going broke.
    If it’s Ok for the team it should be OK for the individual also.

  6. I think “saberwolf335” is right and I bet Stephanski is getting a pay bump as well. Maybe even some extra title. And this is nothing new. Teams seem to be increasingly doing this.

  8. He’ll probably get a raise and a new title to smooth things over. Rather than being a bad move for the Vikings, it tells Stefanski how much they value him despite hiring DeFilippo. They can work together and both prosper.

  9. How many practice squad players have to relocate their families a few times a year with a promise from a team?
    I call BS on it only works for the team and not the player.

  10. Did it ever occur to anyone that maybe Stefanski asked them to say no so it did not appear that he said no ty ?

  11. Two year contract for Flip…Stefanski stock on the rise…learn from Flip…Flip leaves…Stefanski next OC

  12. He signed a contract, he should honor it if Vikings feel his talent is needed.
    I know teams let some go sometimes, but they were probably already considering
    moving in another direction. The Vikings just lost their OC, They probably feel like they need some continuity this year.

  13. Stefanski just sent over a rare 1960 red blend to Zimmers ranch with a note on it that said ‘Thank You!’

  14. If the Viking valued Stefanski very much they would have made him the offensive coordinator instead of hiring somebody from another team.

