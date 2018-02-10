Willie McGinest: Josh McDaniels told me he’s “absolutely not” guaranteed to succeed Belichick

Getty Images

Josh McDaniels spurned the Colts’ head coaching job to remain the Patriots’ offensive coordinator despite having no assurance that he’ll become the head coach of the Patriots some day.

Former Patriot Willie McGinest said on NFL Network that he spoke to McDaniels about it after McDaniels decided to remain in New England, and McDaniels told him there is “absolutely not” any type of guarantee that McDaniels will be the heir apparent to Bill Belichick.

McGinest added that there is also “no handshake deal” between McDaniels and Patriots owner Robert Kraft. McDaniels insisted to McGinest that it’s simply about preferring to remain in New England with people he trusts, including Belichick and Kraft, and not about being promised that Belichick will hand the reins over.

“At some point Belichick may retire but it’s not gonna be in the contract and you’re not gonna tell him when he’s gonna retire,” McGinest said of the potential succession plans.

McGinest did indicate that McDaniels has been told he’ll have job security in New England, but that might be just as an assistant and never as the head coach.

“He wanted stability,” McGinest said. “The best place for him, where he wanted to be, where he wanted to stay, was in New England.”